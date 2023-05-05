David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham's Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Declan Rice, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek have returned to training after missing the Manchester City game and Moyes hopes they will be available.

Moyes did confirm another player was sent home this morning and said: "It looks as though it’s more like sickness and the players are getting over it quickly."

On whether fatigue has caused the sickness bug, Moyes said: "If you're fatigued, you're likely to pick up colds or sickness. We've had a real difficult schedule. Would I put that down to getting the illness? I don't know."

When asked about Michail Antonio's recent form, he said: "If he keeps in the form he’s been in the last month or so it will give us every chance."

Moyes praised Flynn Downes and said: "We’ve trusted him, we’ve played him in a lot of big games and he’s done a good job."

He couldn't give a timeframe on Kurt Zouma's return from an ankle injury but said: "We know he’s a player who improves quickly."

Moyes says Erik ten Hag's side "are a really good team with terrific players".

He added: "We had to play one of the best teams a few weeks ago in Arsenal and we have to play another on Sunday. We’ll have to play very well."

