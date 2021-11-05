Unai Emery rejected Newcastle over uncertainty about the club's strategy, says Spanish football writer Guillem Balague.

After Villarreal's Champions League win over Young Boys, Emery confirmed an approach from Newcastle but said he was yet to receive a formal offer. Later that night, he confirmed he would stay with the La Liga club.

"On Tuesday, Unai Emery told his representatives - who had been speaking to Newcastle for a few days - not to bother him, it's a big game against Young Boys," Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

"He didn’t know anything about the latest on the Newcastle situation and when he was interviewed just after the game, he was very ambiguous because really he didn’t know what was going on.

"That ambiguity created a lot of tension within Villarreal. Then he had a meeting after the game in the stadium with the CEO at the club and basically they said to him: 'You are very important to us and we have given you this project.' That started turning his mind, because he hadn’t decided one way or the other about Newcastle yet.

"Then the players told him they want him to stay. Then he was told by his assistant that Newcastle had leaked a lot of stories about him already practically agreeing everything, that he would take the training session on Thursday and would be sitting on the bench on Saturday against Brighton. He couldn't believe it because none of that had been agreed.

"I imagine that if Newcastle are humble enough, they will look back and say: 'How did we miss someone who was genuinely interested in becoming the leader of the project; how is it that he ran away from the whole thing?'"

