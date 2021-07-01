Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford has joined League One side Accrington Stanley on a season-long loan deal.

The 18-year-old has previously featured for City's under-21 side in the Papa John's Trophy and was named on the bench for last season's Champions League semi-final win over PSG.

“Me and the goalkeeping staff at City have always felt this was the right time to come out on loan after my second year as a scholar so I am really excited," said Trafford.