Manchester United target Manuel Akanji wants to leave Borussia Dortmund and is considering a move to the Premier League. (Sport1), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona want to agree a contract extension for Ronald Araujo, who has received an offer from United, but the centre-back has not taken kindly to Barca's pursuit of Chelsea duo Anthony Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. (Sport - in Spanish), external

