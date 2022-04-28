West Ham v Eintracht Frankfurt: confirmed team news
West Ham boss David Moyes makes six changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the Premier League as Kurt Zouma returns to the side from injury while Alphonse Areola is in goal, replacing Lukasz Fabianski.
Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Michail Antonio are also in.
West Ham XI: Areola, Johnson, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio
Zouma starts in one of six changes.
Here's how we line up for tonight's semi-final...
Eintracht Frankfurt make just two changes from their 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim on Saturday.
Midfielder Djibril Sow and right-back Almamy Toure back the starting line-up.
Frankfurt XI: Trapp, Sow, Kostic, Hinteregger, Kamada, Rode, Toure, Borre, Lindstrom, Tuta, Knauff

Tonight's starting XI!