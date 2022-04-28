West Ham v Eintracht Frankfurt: confirmed team news

West Ham boss David Moyes makes six changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the Premier League as Kurt Zouma returns to the side from injury while Alphonse Areola is in goal, replacing Lukasz Fabianski.

Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini and Michail Antonio are also in.

West Ham XI: Areola, Johnson, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio