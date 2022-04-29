Lawro's predictions: Leeds v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Some people are looking at this as a banana skin for the leaders, but I don't see it that way.

Leeds still only play one way. I know Jesse Marsch has changed it a little bit since replacing Marcelo Bielsa as manager in February but they are still hyper-intensive, and still work really hard.

I think City are too good for that to work against them, and it doesn't help that Leeds really lack a striker while Patrick Bamford is out. I can see Pep Guardiola's side keeping them at arm's length, and just picking them off.

City's biggest win of the season so far came when they beat Leeds 7-0 at Etihad Stadium in December. We won't see the same scoreline on Saturday, but they should still control the game and win comfortably.

Will's prediction: 1-3

City's 4-3 win over Real Madrid was absolutely bonkers, and that last Real goal was a bit disappointing for them after how well they had played. The second leg on Wednesday is going to be one heck of a game, but before then I think they will have too much for Leeds - although they won't have it all their own way at Elland Road either.

