Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

At least four consortiums have said they have bid to buy the Blues, including Global investment firm Centricus.

There is a group featuring Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Coe, and one headed by British property investor Nick Candy.

Candy increased his bid on Monday after the addition of another large international backer, a statement from his Blue Football Consortium said.

The lifelong Chelsea fan is said to have improved on his £2bn bid after a large Korean financial institution joined his consortium over the weekend.

Proof of funds have been sent to the American investment firm Raine Group, who are handling the sale.

United States interest comes from the Ricketts family, while a group consisting of Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss and Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly has also bid.

There are also reports that a bid from Saudi Media Group has been lodged with the Raine Group.

It is understood that those bidding will be whittled down to a shortlist this week with a sale expected before the end of the month.