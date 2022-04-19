'Everything should be on the Europa League' - your thoughts on Hammers

We asked whether David Moyes should focus all his attention on winning the Europa League to give West Ham the best chance of playing Champions League football next season.

Hammers fans have mixed opinions:

Andrew: No-brainer - 100% everything should be on the Europa League.

Dave: I think they shouldn't give up on anything. Top four is unlikely, but all teams going for top four seem to be dropping points too.

Dom: I actually think our biggest chance of getting into next season's Champions League is now winning the Europa League, to be honest. So I think, although the Premier League is important and he shouldn't abandon it completely, the Europa League has to be the priority for Moyes now. I'd still like to see us finish fifth or sixth though, if possible.

Alan: Champions League qualification is now gone via a top-four finish. The best we can hope for is to finish in the top six. Winning the Europa League would be amazing, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Noel: I think Champions League football is a step too far for us. I would rather another year in the Europa League, but with games coming up and the last couple of Premier League results, it’s now looking as if we may not finish top six. If the only way we get to play European football is to win the Europa League then so be it - go all out and win it.

Trev: Definitely still in the race, especially considering all the fixtures that Spurs, Arsenal and Manchester United have, including some against each other. Plus the fact that no team can get any momentum and capitalise on opportunities to gain some ground. Having said that, if we can't beat Burnley on home turf and get results against Brentford etc, we deserve to miss out.

