Chelsea v Luton: Pick of the stats

Chelsea have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games (D5 L8) and are winless in their last eight at home (D5 L3), drawing each of the last three.

Mauricio Pochettino has won 85% of his Premier League games in charge against promoted sides (W34 D4 L2), the joint-best win rate of any manager with 10+ such games. Both of his defeats have come in home games, however (1-3 v Wolves in December 2018, 0-1 v Cardiff in April 2014).

Chelsea have fallen 1-0 behind in six consecutive Premier League games, never conceding the opening goal in seven successive matches in the competition.