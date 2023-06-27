Manchester United expect record annual revenue of £630-640m in the current financial year, as part of its third quarter financial results for the period ending 31 March.

The guidance on annual revenue has risen from £590m-610m, boosted by record match attendance and matchday revenues.

United said the 2.4m tickets sold during the 2022-23 season surpasses the previous record for ticket sales in 2016-17, and added that it has 360,000 global members, which the club claims is the largest paid membership programme in world sport.

Revenue for the third quarter was up 11% on the same period in 2022, despite a drop in broadcasting revenue this year because of United's participation in the Europa League rather than the more lucrative Champions League.

However, that broadcasting revenue deficit was slightly offset by United's performances in domestic cup competitions. Erik ten Hag's side won the Carabao Cup in February and went on to reach the final of the FA Cup.

The club still has long-term borrowings of $650m and because of a shift in exchange rates over the past 12 months, that debt now stands at £521.5m, compared to £489.2m a year ago.

In addition, United have a rolling credit facility in place and owe £203.7m, compared to £102.3m in March of 2022.