McInnes on 'terrific' Brown, top six aims & seeking someone like Shankland
Andy Burke, BBC Scotland
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been facing the media as he prepares to lead the Rugby Park side into the 2023-24 campaign.
Here are the key lines:
McInnes pays tribute to former Scotland manager Craig Brown, who died earlier this week, saying he was a terrific sounding board when he was a player and as a manager.
The Kilmarnock boss adds that Brown always retained his dressing room humour and was always highly respected and valued within the game.
On the upcoming campaign, McInnes hopes his side can enjoy this season further away from the drop zone.
He says “talk is cheap” when it comes to targeting the top six, but says St Mirren demonstrated last season what is possible.
McIness is pleased with recruitment so far, but he says there is still work to do.
The Kilmarnock manager says he doesn't always want to complete his transfer business too early as some better players become available in the final days of the window.
He adds that would love a number nine like ex-Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen or Hearts' Lawrence Shankland, but he concedes that they are hard to find.