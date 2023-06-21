Manchester City star Jack Grealish has been on top of the world since his squad's Champions League victory.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "Last weekend was definitely, the best weekend of my life. Winning the Champions League is something that I moved to Manchester City to do. We’ve never won the Champions League, we were second in the Premier League and the FA Cup is always difficult to win and then we come out and win all three.

"Being at the game with my family, I was so emotional after it. Even the days that followed, spending time with family and friends, that group of players, the staff, it was the best weekend of my life.

"Behind closed doors I’m quite an emotional person, I’m so close with my family. As soon as we finished the game I had tears in my eyes, I was crying on the pitch."