Chelsea fans need to go easy on Graham Potter, according to former England defender Jonathan Woodgate.

T﻿he Blues remain unbeaten in eight games under Potter, but managed just two shots on target against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

W﻿oodgate, who was summarising the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, said: "Graham Potter made the change by going to four at the back and overloading the midfield area against a Manchester United midfield who are quite dominant.

"I wouldn’t say Chelsea were free-flowing in the game, but they looked more solid and they were more difficult to play against. United then found it more difficult."

W﻿hen asked how he'd rate Potter's unbeaten start at Chelsea, Woodgate said: "You’ve got to say he’s done well. Coming to a huge club is totally different - you’re dealing with huge personalities, you’re dealing with top players who have played at the top level. They have a big squad and he is juggling that well.

"I’m sure he is not happy with how they perform with the ball and they want to be more free-flowing like his Brighton team. He will be looking to bring that to Chelsea, but that will take time.

"I could see at times [against United] Chelsea fans were getting slightly frustrated. Come on, give him a break - he’s unbeaten since he’s been here. What more do you want?"

