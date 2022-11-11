One player heading to the World Cup after this weekend is Celtic and Japan forward Daizen Maeda.

His inclusion in Hajime Moriyasu's squad for Qatar is not in itself a surprise but the absence of Maeda's more prolific club-mate Kyogo Furuhashi and influential midfielder Reo Hatate have raised eyebrows on these shores at least.

After sitting on just the one goal for the season and none in the league until the recent 6-1 hammering of Hibs, Maeda now has three in seven Premiership matches, including the vital second in the 2-1 defeat of Motherwell on Wednesday.

Saturday's visit of Ross County is Maeda's last chance to really press his case for a World Cup starting slot.

