Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s game with Tottenham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He expects Moises Caicedo to be available, even though he didn’t train on Thursday: “He didn’t work with the team yesterday but we will look again today [Friday] at the situation. I don’t think there will be a problem.”

He is looking forward to a first game in front of the supporters: “I always give much importance to the fans so I am excited for my first game in Brighton’s stadium. In my head, the fans are the 12th player.”

On how he expects his teams to conduct themselves on the pitch: “My teams always play with courage and with bravery. I want them to have the right mentality to build the right condition to win the game.”

Despite this, he is anticipating a difficult game against Spurs: “This year, Tottenham are in the right condition to win the Premier League. They bought good players and, after only one year with Antonio Conte, they are doing very well.”

On Robert Sanchez’s development: “He has the quality to play every style of football. He can build up the play and be an extra player for us. He has the possibility for improving even more quickly.”

