Fox on Behich, Killie and Mulgrew
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
Dundee United boss Liam Fox has been speaking to the media before his side's Premiership game with Kilmarnock on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Fox is delighted at Aziz Behich's Australia call-up for the World Cup and believes it will make him even more determined to shine for United in the two club games he has before he heads to Qatar.
He notes that every game until the end of the season will have a "big game feel" about it.
Fox doesn't see Kilmarnock match as a "must win" game, rather one they "would very, very much like to win".
He wouldn’t be drawn into commenting on reports that Charlie Mulgrew is to join the United coaching team, simply saying, "There will be an announcement on that over the next week or so."
The United boss has a fit squad to chose from, minus Mulgrew who remains out with a thigh injury.