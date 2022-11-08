F﻿ox on Behich, Killie and Mulgrew

T﻿yrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United boss Liam Fox has been speaking to the media before his side's Premiership game with Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

H﻿ere are the key points from the press conference:

  • F﻿ox is delighted at Aziz Behich's Australia call-up for the World Cup and believes it will make him even more determined to shine for United in the two club games he has before he heads to Qatar.

  • H﻿e notes that every game until the end of the season will have a "big game feel" about it.

  • F﻿ox doesn't see Kilmarnock match as a "must win" game, rather one they "would very, very much like to win".

  • He wouldn’t be drawn into commenting on reports that Charlie Mulgrew is to join the United coaching team, simply saying, "There will be an announcement on that over the next week or so."

  • The United boss has a fit squad to chose from, minus Mulgrew who remains out with a thigh injury.

SNS