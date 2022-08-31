'Luiz obviously has doubts about his status at Villa'

Douglas Luiz's links to Atletico Madrid has come at a bad time for Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly prepared to make a £20m offer to sign the Brazil midfielder, who has entered the final year of his contract at Villa.

Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I’m fascinated by it because Douglas Luiz, if you look back 12 months ago, would have been seen as a key part of the new Aston Villa.

"He’s not been playing regularly for Aston Villa at the start of the season and they have had a troubled start to the season. You’ve got a manager in Steven Gerrard who is fighting for his future and you have a player who not long ago was really highly rated. Being allowed to get into the last year of his contract is never where you want to be as a club, particularly with an asset who isn’t playing.

"Gerrard is on slightly shaky ground at the moment. I think it’s way too soon to be talking about being sacked but I don’t think these stories help him. It feeds into the idea that it is slightly unsettled, slightly unhappy.

"Villa had been linked with players who play in Luiz’s position and he obviously has doubts about his security and his status at Aston Villa. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is interested in a move and whether he leaves this summer I don’t know. It’s not a strong position for Aston Villa to be in."

