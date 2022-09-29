Lampard on Calvert-Lewin, injuries and Southampton
- Published
Katie Stafford, BBC Sport
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before his side travel to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the top lines from the Everton boss:
Dominic Calvert-Lewin could make his return to the Toffees matchday squad on Saturday, with Lampard "considering it".
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will be available and is "good to go".
He described Nathan Patterson's ankle injury as "a big blow" and added: "He's only set to miss four or five weeks, which is a big positive compared to our first assessment."
On opponents Southampton, he said: "They’re a strong team and there’s a change of style from them this season and that’s evident to how they’re playing. They have an interesting way of playing so it will be a big test."
He says his team "are in a better place" heading to St Mary's this time, compared to the Toffees last visit in February which ended in a 2-0 defeat.
On his hopes for the eight games before the next international break, he said: "We just have to get as many points as we can. It's like a mini league and it's an interesting season but in a good way."
He described summer signing James Garner as "impressive" and added: "He has potential for us now and for the future."