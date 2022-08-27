Liam Boyce says Heart of Midlothian set the bar with their display against Zurich in Thursday's 1-0 defeat, with luck the only thing missing from the performance. (Record), external

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson believes his side can shackle Mezut Ozil and his Istanbul Basaksehir teammates in Europa Conference League Group A. (Record), external

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan believes the Perth side may be facing his former club Hearts at a good time on Sunday, three days on from their latest European match. (Courier - subscription required), external