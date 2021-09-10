Lawro's predictions: Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 0-1

Tottenham have not done anything spectacular so far but they have done really well to win every Premier League game 1-0 - especially because I think their defence is their weak link.

Harry Kane is back, and scoring again - well, for England anyway - but Spurs could be without his strike partner Son Heung-min on Saturday because of a calf problem picked up on international duty with South Korea.

I'd still fancy Spurs to edge this one and continue their 100% winning start, even if Son is not fit, but I am not especially worried about Crystal Palace's wait for a first league win under Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles got a really good point against West Ham last time out and, from what I have seen of them so far this season, they have picked up a bit each game they have played.

Justin's prediction: This is going to be a tough one for Palace. They aren't looking great, but Spurs are. 0-3

