Ralph Hasenhuttl sat down at BBC Radio Solent's Southampton fan forum.

The Saints boss fielded questions and here are some of his answers:

Q: Why did you decide to make changes to the backroom staff?

A: When you are working with the same team of staff for nearly four years I think then the players deserve to get a new voice and a new input. When you do 260 odd meetings, or more, a year with the team it is good when you start a new season to have someone new in your staff group, that gives you a new voice and input for the players. That doesn't mean we have done a bad job as a group in the last four years.

Q: Why was Che Adams left on the bench? I don't feel Adam Armstrong is Premier League proven.

A: We had a pre-season with Adam Armstrong who scored the most goals in pre-season. If you want to work for a club and do well in pre-season I feel you deserve to get a chance to play in the beginning. Joe Aribo also showed he can score goals for me - when you have the two options it was the choice to go with these two guys. In the end it is up to performances.

Q: Why the formation change to 3-5-2 after building for previous three-and-a-half years with 4-4-2?

A: At first it looks a bit passive but it isn't if you do it in a good way. There is also possibilities, as we have shown in pre-season against Monaco, for example, to be offensive and press a team high, to score three goals against a team that was going for Champions League qualification. You cannot forget what we have done with the 4-4-2 but, especially for a new player like Romeo Lavia, it takes a lot of time to learn this ball-orientated defending.

Want to hear more? Listen to the full forum on BBC Sounds