Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

On a weekend of depleted Premier League action, these sides served up a thrilling encounter packed with drama at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Both faced Covid-related interruptions to their own preparations and Jurgen Klopp said beforehand the managers had no idea which players would be available until the morning of the game.

In a sequence that summed up the game, Spurs thought they should have had a penalty at one end only for Andrew Robertson to head in Liverpool's second from close range at the other.

Amid the madness, Tottenham did stop Mohamed Salah scoring or assisting for what would have been a record 16th successive game.

And while second-placed Liverpool may have slipped further behind leaders Manchester City, the Reds' impressive form continues and they have now lost just once in the past 35 games in all competitions.

Klopp's side also scored their 50th Premier League goal of the season in what is their 18th match, reaching that landmark faster than in any other previous top-flight campaign.