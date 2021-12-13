Dean Smith admitted Tuesday's reunion with Aston Villa could be awkward for his family and friends, but for him it is business as usual.

As he prepares to face his former club for the first time since being sacked and joining Norwich, Smith said it's just another game.

"I was manager there a month ago and somebody made a decision where I'm not the manager any more. I'm not in control of that so I move on very quickly," Smith said.

"I'm enjoying life at Norwich and it just so happens to be Aston Villa tomorrow. If it was Manchester City or Liverpool, it's the same.

"I've got to get three points. I made a statement when I left that football club and I stand by every word of it. They've moved on and I've moved on.

"In my 34 years in professional football, only three of them have been at Aston Villa. You move on very quickly - and you have to.

"I'll always be a Villa fan. I was quite proud of the fact my boy came back from America and he wanted to go to watch Liverpool-Villa rather than Norwich-Manchester United. All our family are Villa fans, but I know he'll be at the game tomorrow night and he'll be supporting Norwich."