Not the time to make 'rash decision' on next captain - Arteta

George Cummins, BBC Sport

It’s unclear who will be Arsenal’s next captain, with Mikel Arteta saying it's not the time to "make a rash decision".

For the next few weeks it seems that the manager will put his trust in the leadership group, which we know consists of Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Rob Holding.

"Having the leadership group is something that has been tremendously helpful because you get different voices", Arteta said earlier on Tuesday.

So could Granit Xhaka be the next captain after everything that has happened with him in the past?

It’s a question Arteta didn’t want to answer.

"Granit is one of the captains, he is part of the leadership group and is a really important player for us."

Arteta said he told Aubameyang face to face and "he had to accept the decision", with the 32-year-old knowing he needs "some time to heal".

It’s unclear if he has a future at the club, but we know Barcelona need a striker and he has been linked with a move there in the past.