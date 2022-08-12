Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will again be without Aymeric Laporte, who is recovering from knee surgery.

New signing Kalvin Phillips isn't fit and Cole Palmer is a doubt because of a foot problem.

Bournemouth's new defensive signing Marcos Senesi could be involved following his arrival from Feyenoord this week.

Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell will have to wait for their debuts as the pair are still injured.

