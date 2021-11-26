Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says Ralf Rangnick was one of his key influences in becoming a football coach.

Rangnick is expected to take over as interim manager at Manchester United and Tuchel worked with the German during his playing days.

“He helped me a lot. He was my coach,” said Tuchel.

“Then he was one of the main figures to convince me to try coaching. He had a huge influence on all of us at this time. He showed me it’s not necessary to follow people to the toilet in football games.

“That was the belief then, the defenders follow strikers wherever they go. He showed us it’s possible to defend everybody in a zone.”

Tuchel’s side will face Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League and currently sit in top spot, 12 points clear of eighth-placed United.

Tuchel says he has been “surprised” by United’s form this season, adding: “Maybe I still am. I will never write anybody off in this league. It is a big club with a very experienced and a group of players individually at a top level. This is still the case.

“Part of the performance from us is to not let them perform. Once we let them perform you can see in seconds and minutes the full potential and talent of these players.”