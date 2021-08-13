John Southall, BBC Sport

Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

- On Lukaku’s return to Chelsea, Tuchel said he was "very happy to have Romelu back in the club”;

- He added: “In terms of personality, speed, character, he will be an excellent addition for us. He has the power, the physique, the personality, to help us and have a huge impact. At the same time he is a humble guy, a team player who cares about Chelsea. We all have the feeling that it's worth it”;

- Asked whether Tammy Abraham is leaving Chelsea, Tuchel said there were always possibilities for players to leave but at the moment “he is our player and is in the squad tomorrow”;

- On the title challenge, he said: “When you come fourth, you are not favourite the next season. We have gaps to close”;

- Hakim Ziyech is not available, but "doesn't need surgery", while N’Golo Kante is a doubt.