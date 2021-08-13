Watford fans can expect a difficult season back

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Watford return to the Premier League and there's a feeling of apprehension in the air. Pre-season hasn't gone exactly smoothly but the club will hope they can make the most of a reasonable set of early fixtures and get off the mark against either Aston Villa or Brighton.

Finishing anywhere above the relegation zone will be a success this season after promotion from the Championship.

The summer has seen a number of attacking arrivals and the Hornets may have to rely on Premier League novices Emmanuel Dennis and Cucho Hernandez to score their goals. Club captain Troy Deeney may still play his part and looks fitter than ever, while keeping Ismaila Sarr was a huge bonus and the positive of the summer.

The biggest concern is midfield. Will Hughes was such an influence last season and the stand-out performer in that position. Contract talks have broken down and he finds himself out of the first team squad. Nathaniel Chalobah's future is also uncertain and in any case he's ill.

So the Hornets are likely to have three new signings - Imran Louza, Juraj Kucka and Peter Etebo - vying for two spots alongside Tom Cleverley in the opener at Vicarage Road.