Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Brentford

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Aston Villa had a good result against Newcastle last weekend and striker Danny Ings could be one of the signings of the season. If you keep him fit, he guarantees you goals.

You are going to miss Jack Grealish because he is an outstanding player but they signed players like Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey, who is rapid. Ings and Ollie Watkins work so hard and they should be looking to be somewhere around eighth this season.

Brentford beat Arsenal in their opening game and could easily have beaten Crystal Palace last time out.

I saw lots of them in the Championship and they have a particular model of how they operate as a club. They have been successful at buying lower-level players, training them up and selling them on for more money.

Tom's prediction: Brentford have gone about things the right way and I love Thomas Frank - I think he's a great manager. They deserve a lot of credit for what they have done, I just wish they weren't our next-door neighbours!

As for the game, Villa are still getting over the loss of Jack Grealish but I'd back them to edge it. 2-1

