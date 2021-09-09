Leeds v Liverpool: Last time out

Leeds host Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

A late Diego Llorente goal held Jurgen Klopp's side to a 1-1 draw at an empty Elland Road in April.

It was the first match since Liverpool, along with five other Premier League clubs, had agreed to join a breakaway European Super League - and Leeds supporters gathered outside the stadium to protest against the proposals.

Liverpool dominated the first half and Sadio Mane gave the visitors the lead after 31 minutes - his first goal in 10 Premier League matches.

But Marcelo Bielsa's team improved dramatically after the break and Llorente headed in a late equaliser for his first Leeds United goal.

The result meant Liverpool remained outside of the Champions League places while Leeds sat in 10th, eight points behind the automatic European positions.