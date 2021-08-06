Villa have spent the summer planning for Jack Grealish's departure, with Danny Ings' arrival from Southampton on Wednesday the final piece of the replacement puzzle, after Leon Bailey joined from Bayer Leverkusen and Emiliano Buendia made the move from Norwich City.

"We knew this day might come," said chief executive Christian Purslow.

"It was never our intention to replace Jack with one footballer; our strategy was to analyse and break down Jack's key attributes - his creativity, his assists and goals - and find those qualities and others in three forward players.

"We believe we have achieved this key objective. And in doing so have also reduced an overdependence on one brilliant footballer."