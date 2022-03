Arsenal travel to Vicarage Road to face struggling Watford on Sunday aiming to pick up their fourth Premier League win in a row.

The Gunners are sixth in the table but have three games in hand over West Ham in fifth and fourth-placed Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta has made minimal changes to his side in recent games - so would you stick with the same starting XI against the Hornets?

It's time to select your Gunners XI to face Watford