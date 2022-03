Everton pair Ben Godfrey and Demarai Gray are available after recovering from a hamstring tear and illness respectively.

Michael Keane has overcome a fever but Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph and Tom Davies remain out.

Wolves remain without injured full-backs Ki-Jana Hoever and Nelson Semedo.

Willy Boly and Jonny both made their first starts of the season in Thursday's 4-0 Premier League win over Watford.

Pick your Toffees side to face Wolves

Select who should be in Bruno Lage's starting XI