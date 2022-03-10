BBC Sport

Wolves v Watford: Confirmed team news

Published

Jonny and Willy Boly make their first Premier League starts of the season for Wolves.

They are two of four changes as Jonny starts for the first time in a year while Boly is involved for the first time since Wolves' League Cup defeat to Tottenham back in September after struggling with injuries.

Raul Jimenez and Rayan Ait-Nour also come back into the side.

Wolves XI: Jose Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence, Hwang, Jimenez.

SubsMarcal, Pedro Neto, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Kilman, Dendoncker, Cundle.

Joshua King makes his return from injury to take his place in the Watford starting line-up.

The inclusion of the forward is the only change made by boss Roy Hodgson from the side that lost to Arsenal last-time out.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Cleverley, Hernandez, Dennis, King.

Subs: Etebo, Masina, Sema, Bachmann, Kabasele, Kalu, Sierralta, Kucka, Kayembe.