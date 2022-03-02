Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Middlesbrough’s victory against Tottenham last night was not so much an FA Cup upset, but more another salutary reminder that Antonio Conte’s problems are far more deep-rooted than the Italian may have first imagined.

Chris Wilder has infused his boys with a sheer will and focus that more than supplemented their technical frailties. As for Spurs, Conte’s team at the Riverside featured seven players from their 2-1 loss to Mura in the Europa Conference League back in November.

And therein lies the rub.

Enic’s inability to improve the squad has now seen three managerial appointments since Pochettino first warned of a painful rebuild back in 2019.

The most recent efforts to resuscitate Spurs saw Fabio Paratici make signings which included Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil. Gollini conceded 11 goals in 10 appearances, while Gil was loaned to Valencia within months of arriving in London.

Spurs are a nut that both Jose Mourinho and now Conte have failed to crack.

Your move, Daniel.

