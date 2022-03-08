Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

Well, what happened there? A performance that completely overshadows all the work we’ve put in over the last few weeks. After a first half of promise – when we really should’ve been ahead – it was massively contrasted by 10 minutes of madness.

This has left fans questioning the decisions of players and staff. Too many times this season we’ve played fantastically well in one half and completely the opposite in the other.

Whatever the quality of the opposition, you can’t lose in that manner, with no effort or sweat on the shirt.

It now means the next three games are vital as we can no longer play the “games-in-hand” card. Brentford, Manchester City and Norwich. The two away games, against fellow relegation-fighting sides Brentford and Norwich, are so important.

Four or six points from those games would be season-defining - but if we play like we did on Saturday, we’d be lucky to get two.

Hopefully, the week’s break between Chelsea and Brentford can give us time to recover and properly go at it.

But big changes will be needed.