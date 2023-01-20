Sutton's predictions: Leeds v Brentford

Sutton's prediction: 2-2

Leeds' 5-2 defeat at Brentford in September was a real low point for their boss Jesse Marsch, who is still under pressure now.

Marsch is always bullish, win or lose, to talk his side's performances up and he is a manager who wears his heart on his sleeve.

He could do with a home win - Leeds thumped Cardiff in the FA Cup on Wednesday but they haven't managed a league victory at Elland Road since 5 November.

Brentford are dangerous, though, especially on the counter-attack, and they are streetwise from set-pieces too. I don't see them losing here.

Liam's prediction: 2-2

