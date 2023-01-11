Former Charlton defender Steve Brown says that Brentford should target forward Miles Leaburn.

The 19-year-old Charlton forward has scored six goals in his debut League One season, prompting Brown to draw parallels with Ollie Watkins, who Brentford signed from League Two side Exeter City in 2017.

"I am surprised Brentford haven’t come down and had a look at Miles Leaburn, as that is the type of player that they go for, someone who catches the eye," Brown said on The Far Post podcast.

"He is young and will have a sell on value if they are happy to coach him up. He is not the finished article but has enough assets.

"Miles would be ahead of where Ollie Watkins was I can promise you. I am watching him and every week he is getting better and better. If he can learn to pin defenders and hold them off at 6 ft 5in - he has got some serious assets.

"Brentford are light in that forward area, looking for options all across Europe. Their recruitment policy has been second to none so far in the money they have made."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds