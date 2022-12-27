De Zerbi wants March to believe in himself

Solly MarchGetty Images

Roberto de Zerbi has urged Solly March to have more belief in himself and says the midfielder can play an influential role for Brighton.

March scored a brilliant goal from 25 yards against Southampton - his first in the Premier League since November 2020.

De Zerbi said: "I don't know if I am helping him, but I have a big confidence [in him].

"I trust him a lot and I want always more because I think he's a good player. He can play better, he can improve. He can be more important for us. I want him to believe more in himself.

"I think he can score more, he can choose the best solution in the last 20 metres.

"But I want to help him - because if I help him, he helps me."