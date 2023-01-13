Jamie McGrath is hoping to end the “torture” of being sidelined as he returns to the Dundee United squad for the trip to Hibernian on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has not featured for United since the 1-0 defeat against Aberdeen in November after picking up a calf strain on Republic of Ireland duty.

“It is torture not being able to be involved," said the on-loan Wigan midfielder.

“Obviously when the boys are flying it is great looking in but when the game is in the balance and you are on the edge of your seat, it is not ideal. You just want to be out kicking every ball.

"I am looking forward to getting back on the grass hopefully sooner rather than later.

“Hopefully I can hit the ground running. I am feeling fit and ready to go.”