Clark has Gordon's full support

Hearts keeper Zander Clark says that he has the full support of club captain and Scotland number one Craig Gordon.

Clark has taken the gloves for the Tynecastle side since Gordon's horrific injury against Dundee United on Christmas Eve, and made a string of impressive saves during the Edinburgh derby win on Monday.

"I’ve spoken to the skipper and obviously he knows what I can do," Clark said.

"Its one of those you know. Only one goalkeeper can play and I’ve had to be patient. Devastating news for the big man but it’s given me a chance and if I can keep churning out performances like that then I will be pleased.

"It was [a] good [win]," he added. "It came off the back of a good result the other night and we wanted to take that sort of momentum into the game. I felt we did that and it was a good three points for us.

"It’s important [to have a clean sheet]. Goalkeepers will always say that if you keep a clean sheet then it gives the attackers and everyone else an opportunity to go and win the game for you so I'm delighted to keep the clean sheet and get the three points."