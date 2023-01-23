Rangers' trip to Hibs rescheduled

One of the Premiership's tastiest fixtures will now take place under the Easter Road floodlights, with Hibs v Rangers moved from Saturday, 25 February to Wednesday, 8 March.

Michael Beale's men will be otherwise occupied that weekend, as they seek to wrestle the Viaplay Cup away from holders Celtic in the Hampden final on Sunday, 26 February.

The hosts will be out for revenge after Rangers sealed a dramatic comeback victory in Beale's first game as manager in December, so can we expect some midweek magic from both sides?