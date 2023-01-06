Cristian Stellini has praised Pape Matar Sarr and said the midfielder "can do everything".

After joining from Metz in the summer, the 20-year-old midfielder has come on in Spurs' last two games and is in contention to start Saturday's FA Cup game against Portsmouth.

Stellini said: "He's a very young player. It's the first time he came to England. He has one year experience in Ligue 1 in France.

"About his skill, he can do everything because he's a great player with many possibilities. He's a midfielder who can play in many positions. He's a talented player.

"I spoke at my last press conference about the way you have to wait with young players. If you use young players at the wrong time, you can make a mistake.

"But with Pape, Antonio decided at this moment that Pape is ready and he improved a lot in training.

"We worked a lot on body position and many skills he has to improve. He showed a desire to improve and this is very important for us. If you work with a player and they show this desire it's easier.

"With Pape it is easy. He has to continue to work because we have a hierarchy, so he has to respect this and we have to respect the players. He has the possibility now and he has to show his desire and his quality."