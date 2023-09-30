Wolves 2-1 Man City: What O'Neil said

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil speaking to BBC Sport after the win over Manchester City: "[I am] pleased, of course. The season's not started well for us. [It has] been a tough start. The lads have stayed committed in every game and gave everything. The game looked exactly as we prepped.

"I'm not out here making big statements. I am just trying to win a game of football. [We have] Aston Villa next week and they won 6-1 today. If the prep can go as well as it did and the lads stick to the plan we can cause them some problems.

"We needed to find a way to be solid and have enough attacking players to carry us up the pitch. We prepped for the game really well. The lads saw all the [patterns] that we looked at and they carried it out brilliantly."

Best win as Wolves boss? "Beating the best team in the world, and possibly ever, is a massive result for us. It is a big result. Beating Manchester City with where they are and off where we were and what people were saying about it. To answer it with that, was pretty pleasing."