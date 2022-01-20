Southampton v Man City: What does the form show?

Southampton drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture against Manchester City earlier this season but haven’t avoided defeat in both league meetings with the Citizens since the 2002-03 campaign (won two).

City have won eight of their past 10 Premier League games against Southampton (drawn one, lost one). However, the Citizens have failed to score in two of their last four against Saints in the competition, having found the net in each of their previous 16 against them.

Southampton have won their past two Premier League home games against sides starting the day top of the table, beating Everton and Liverpool last season. The last side to win more consecutive home league games against the league leaders were Tottenham.