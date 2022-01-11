Fans were left doubting Tanguy Ndombele's commitment to Tottenham on Sunday and it is now "hard to see a future" for him at the club, according to Chris Sutton.

Spurs' record signing was booed by supporters as he walked slowly off the pitch while they were 1-0 down to Morecambe in the FA Cup.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Sutton said: "Bottom line is Spurs were losing to the Shrimps in an FA Cup tie and Ndombele just made it about him.

"He didn’t read the room and that’s poor. It becomes all about him and his disappointment when you have to put the team first.

"Just put yourself in a Spurs fans’ shoes inside the stadium and you’re seeing that. You question the player’s commitment.

"In patches, Ndombele is a sensational player. I just wonder what Conte is actually thinking because Spurs need to make that next step. It’s how he gets that talent out of Ndombele, but when things like that happen it’s hard to see him have a future at Spurs."

