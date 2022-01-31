Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

A quiet transfer deadline day is expected at Elland Road, much in keeping with the window as a whole for Leeds United.

The club has been firm in its stance that its key assets - midfielder Kalvin Phillips and winger Raphinha - will remain despite talk of a £50m bid for the former from West Ham. Whether a concrete offer has been made, or will be today, either is moot, but what is clear is that the Whites are in no mood to sell and want to negotiate fresh deals for the duo.

The efforts to sign RB Salzburg's midfielder Brenden Aaronson remain no further than the second bid stage with a £20m offer on the table. It suggests that a deal for the USA international is one to be done in the summer.

United's main activity has seen players leave. Right-back Cody Drameh surprisingly choosing to join Championship strugglers Cardiff City for the rest of the campaign having made five first team appearances. Others include young strikers who have not featured under Bielsa - Ryan Edmondson and Bobby Kamwa going out on loan to Port Vale and Dunfermline Athletic respectively whilst winger Josh Galloway has dropped in to non-league with FC United of Manchester. The sole incomer is 18-year-old forward Mateo Joseph Fernandez from Espanyol.

One to keep an eye on today is whether Crysencio Summerville is permitted to go on loan to one of a number of suitors including Bundesliga 2 outfit Hamburger SV. The winger is understood to want playing time having made eight appearances this season but with seven of them from the bench. United are loathe to let him go with numbers tight but have done the groundwork to find another wide option with Liverpool's Takumi Minamino one of several options being monitored.