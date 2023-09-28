Calum Macdonald, BBC Sport Scotland in Lille

Grant Gilchrist will captain a much-changed Scotland XV against Romania in Lille on Saturday and the lock says he is not approaching the game any differently after being named captain.

"Regardless of the captaincy or not, I feel I can bring leadership and experience to any team I'm a part of, I'm not particularly precious about the title as much as it's a huge honour for me," he said.

Much of the talk around the game is already focusing on a potential showdown with Ireland in Paris next weekend but the squad are not looking beyond Saturday's fixture.

"This weekend is crucial, it's vital, it's the only thing we can control at the minute. Without five points this weekend, we can't even talk about the next weekend," Gilchrist said.

"If we look more at the performance, we want to set a higher bench mark than we did against Tonga, that's what we spoke about this week. We want a better performance, that really launches us into next week, if we can do that we put ourselves in the best position to then kick on again. We know we're going to need to be better again week-on-week as we progress."

And the stand-in skipper expects a vibrant performance from the national team despite head coach Gregor Townsend having made 13 changes from last week's win over Tonga.

"You can feel the energy of the guys coming in, the desperation to play, we trained really well yesterday, there was a kind of spark to the session, it's left us in a good position where we've prepped well, we want to make sure we don't put that preparation to waste on Saturday," he added.