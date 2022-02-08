Newcastle 3-1 Everton - Eddie Howe reaction

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe speaking to BBC Match of the day: "I think it was a tight game, it was a tough game. The first half was even, the second half we were the better team and created the better chances.

"It created a really good feeling around the stadium and supporters played their part. It gave us a good feeling and we built on that.

"It was nice to have that two goal cushion, which we haven't had. I felt we looked like a creative force.

"There is a good feeling in the dressing room, confidence levels are building. Our navigating of the game in tight situations has improved.

"I hope to see a big psychological effect from this win."

On new midfielder Bruno Guimaraes: "He's a technician. You saw from his cameo that he's confident in his ability, which is great, and I think he is going to be an outstanding player for the club for many years. It will take him time to get to the pace of the Premier League but he is not afraid to mix it.

"I think the fans will really take to him."