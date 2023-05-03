'Should United act now to tie down Goodwin & ward off potential suitors?'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

I read with interest press reports suggesting that the work Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has done in his short time in the Tannadice hotseat is apparently not going unnoticed elsewhere.

After a difficult end to his relatively brief tenure at Aberdeen, Goodwin jumped at the chance to make a quickfire dugout return, and he has certainly made the most of the opportunity.

Yes there is still plenty of work to do, but a run of three wins on the spin, and just one defeat in six games, has moved United out of the bottom two and means they are taking some real momentum into their final five games.

If that form continues, the admiring glances from elsewhere would seem certain to increase.

It is a situation which perhaps gives the United powerbrokers a dilemma. Goodwin was brought in until the end of the season, and there are those who would argue he has already done enough to merit the job longer term.

If that is a view shared in the corridors of power at Tannadice, then should they act now and tie him down to end any uncertainty and ward off any potential suitors?

The counter argument could be that while the improvement has been significant, the team have achieved nothing yet, and only when their Premiership status is resolved should such a conversation be had.

It is certainly an intriguing question, but the fact it is even being discussed signals a welcome sign of changed times for United, who were in a much darker place just a few months ago.